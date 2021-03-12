UrduPoint.com
Education Vital For National Development: PM

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

SOHAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday terming education vital for national development said preparing a lot of knowledgeable and talented youth with moral strength was need of the hour.

Addressing at Al Qadir University, he emphasized on an education system that acted as means of self-development and a source of bringing positive change in the society.

The prime minister, two years ago, had laid the foundation-stone of the university in name of great saint of sub-continent Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, with an objective to make the institution a cradle of science and spirituality.

Imran Khan said knowledge was the main element that distinguished between humans and animal species, and emphasized on the significance of literacy meeting the needs of both contemporary world and the hereafter.

He stressed academic research at university with a purpose to benefit the humanity and said it was time to prepare the youth adopt best learning practices of international standards to acquire knowledge.

He said he wanted to transform the system of Al Qadir University similar to that of Egypt's Al Azhar University, a prestigious institution of the world.

He desired introduction of scholarships for hardworking and brilliant students at Al Qadir University to help them carry out studies and contribute to development of country.

Besides taking inspiration from the West in technological development, he said, there were several aspects of their culture such as truth and honesty, that merited replication.

He mentioned that the corrupt practice of vote-purchase, as recently seen in Pakistan polls, was out of question for the western leadership and parliaments.

Earlier, the prime minister planted a sapling in the premises of Al Qadir University.

