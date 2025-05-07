Educational Institutions Closed, BISE (Inter) Exam Postponed For 7th May
Published May 07, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Punjab government on Wednesday morning announced to close all schools, colleges and universities on May 7 (Wednesday) in the wake of uncalled for Indian aggression in various cities of Punjab province and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
In a notification issued here,the Higher education Department announced to postpone all board of Intermediate and Secondary (BISEs) examination (Intermediate) across the province, besides all internal examination of the colleges and universities.
The postponed examination will be rescheduled separately in due course of time, said the notification.
However, the examination by the international examining bodies (the British Council Controlled examination like the O Level & others) will go ahead as per schedule.
