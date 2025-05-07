Open Menu

Educational Institutions Closed, BISE (Inter) Exam Postponed For 7th May

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Educational institutions closed, BISE (Inter) exam postponed for 7th May

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The Punjab government on Wednesday morning announced to close all schools, colleges and universities on May 7 (Wednesday) in the wake of uncalled for Indian aggression in various cities of Punjab province and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a notification issued here,the Higher education Department announced to postpone all board of Intermediate and Secondary (BISEs) examination (Intermediate) across the province, besides all internal examination of the colleges and universities.

The postponed examination will be rescheduled separately in due course of time, said the notification.

However, the examination by the international examining bodies (the British Council Controlled examination like the O Level & others) will go ahead as per schedule.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

10 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

10 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

10 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

10 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

10 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

10 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

10 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

10 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan