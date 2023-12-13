Efforts underway to solve issues of public for facilitating them: Asfanyar

Secretary of Forestry and Livestock, Asfandyar Kakar, said on Wednesday that measures are underway to address public issues and provide facilities at their doorsteps. He made these remarks during a Jirga organized at the Kohar Dam site by the Israr Shaheed Welfare and Peace Committee, with the support of the Ashar Movement

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Secretary of Forestry and Livestock, Asfandyar Kakar, said on Wednesday that measures are underway to address public issues and provide facilities at their doorsteps. He made these remarks during a Jirga organized at the Kohar Dam site by the Israr Shaheed Welfare and Peace Committee, with the support of the Ashar Movement.

The Jirga, attended by various dignitaries including Commissioner Loralai Division Balach Aziz, Vice Chancellor Ehsanullah Kakar, Deputy Commissioner Sajjad Aslam Rind, Chief of Forestry Department Muhammad Sharif, Director Amin Mengal, and Chairman Mandi Malik Taman Khel, focused on discussing and resolving community concerns.

Secretary Asfandyar Kakar emphasized the importance of Pashtun Jirgas in Baloch and welcomed constructive criticism for reform. He stated that government officials are servants of the people, and it is their responsibility to address the challenges faced by the public.

He noted that the cooperation of the people is crucial for the development of any area, expressing satisfaction with the local awareness of the region's importance.

Secretary Kakar also mentioned a substantial budget allocation for forests and announced a program to plant one tree per person for forest safety in the area.

Other speakers at the Jirga, including Vice Chancellor Ehsanullah Kakar, Deputy Commissioner Sajjad Aslam Rind, Chairman Asrar Reform Peace Committee Sardar Farhat Taman Khel, Chairman of Ashar Tehreek Syed Mohammad Nasir, and Nazar Muhammad Taman Khel, called for a complete ban on hunting. They demanded the construction of wildlife ponds, seeding in the area, tree planting, the establishment of national parks, protection of wildlife, and the inclusion of Lorelai in BLF (presumably the Balochistan Liberation Front).

The participants also urged the establishment of checkposts for wildlife protection. The Israr Shaheed Reform Peace Committee hosted a lunch for the guests, and the event concluded with the symbolic planting of trees and the release of dozens of birds, signifying a commitment to environmental conservation.