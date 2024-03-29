Eid Special Discount Inaugurates On Handicrafts Products
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dital Kalhoro along with Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Asif Khuhro, Micro Finance head, Shazia Shaikh and General Management Ilyas Sheikh inaugurated Eid special discount counter which offer upto 65% off on all hand made products of Sartyoon Sang Crafts Center at the premises of the SRSO main complex here on Friday.
Senior Managers of different departments including Naveed Memon, Shahzaib Hussain Mahar, Sufi Riaz Jalalani Naimatullah Shaikh, Muhammad Akram Shaikh, Hafeeza Bozdar, Rashid Bhutti and others were also present on the occasion.
A number of handicrafts products have been put on display including Ajrak, Rillies, textile products, fashion apparel, embroideries garments, traditional items made from date palm leaves and wheat straw, hand crafted jewels, wall hanging and key chains.
The CEO SRSO, encouraged and promoted the purchase of handmade products by rural women artisans of Sindh including endorsing the quality of their creations available at the Sukkur's outlet.
This discount offer will be continued till Chand Raat.
Friends and families have been urged to support these artisans and rural crafts.
