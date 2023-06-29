Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious fervour in Larkana division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :To commemorate the supreme sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated in Larkana division on Thursday with traditional religious festivity, enthusiasm and fervour.

Eid prayers were offered at Larkana, Warah, Ratodero, Sijawal Junejo, Qubo Saeed Khan, Dokri, Bakrani, Nasirabad, Naudero, Shikarpur, Garhi Yaseen, Ratodero, Kamber, Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Thull, Kandhkot and Kashmore at more than 1450 mosques, Imam Bargahs, open places, eidgahs and grounds.

Ulema and Khatibs in their Eid sermons highlighted the significance of the day and urged the people to follow the teachings of islam and the holy Quran.

Delivering their sermons, scholars called upon the audience to adhere to the Islamic teachings, as were practiced in his life by Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

They called upon the audience to adhere to the Islamic teachings, as was defined in his personal life by Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him).

They referred to the great spirit of sacrifices of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), which later became a glorious chapter for the entire history of mankind.

They underlined the need of complete unity of Muslim Ummah in their rank and file in order to counter the evil design of anti Islam forces.

The scholars also highlighted the last sermon of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) delivered by him (PBUH) while performing Hajjat-ul-Wida, and provide a guideline for the ummah and the entire humanity for all times to come.

Special prayers were offered for integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

They also prayed the Almighty to put the nation on virtuous path and emphasized the believers to make the Holy Qur'ran code of life, so as they could achieve their past glory.

After, Namaz-e-eid, people visited the residences of their relatives and friends to exchange eid greetings with them and distributed eidi to their children.

Later, the people sacrificed the animals to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S.).

In Larkana the main Eid congregations was held in the Municipal Stadium Larkana, Jamia Masjid Qasmia, Jamia Masjid Qaim Shah Bukhari, Police Lines Larkana, and Jinnah Bagh, Dargah Hussainabad Kamber, Dargah Mashori Sharif, and at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto where people had poured in a great number to offer Eid prayer.

Meanwhile, foolproof arrangements were made by the District administrations of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot and municipal administrations of Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts for the cleanliness during the Three(3) days, of Eid-ul-Azha, and special parties were inducted to dispose of the animals' refuse including offals, hides and skins.

Many people and children visited Jinnah Bagh Larkana, Shahnawaz Bhutto Children Park Larkana. People from various walks of life, PPP workers also visited the graves of the martyrs of Bhuttos family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, some 32 kms off from here on Eid day and laid floral wreaths.

The local administrations in all the cities and towns of the five districts had undertaken extra security steps to guard the Eid gahs, mosques and imam bargahs, where police and Ranger patrolling were also carried out.

MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Abdul Fateh Bhutto, Aijaz Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Commissioner Larkana division, offered Namaz of Eid-ul-Azha along-with PPP leaders, workers and notables of the area at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.