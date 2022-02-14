Eight passengers injured in road accident

As many as eight passengers sustained injuries as a result of a collision between a bus and trailer at Multan-Khanewal road here in wee hours of Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as eight passengers sustained injuries as a result of a collision between a bus and trailer at Multan-Khanewal road here in wee hours of Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was heading towards Lahore from Multan when it rammed into the trailer.

As a result the mishap, eight passengers sustained injuries.

They informed that the accident took place reportedly owing to driver's falling to nap.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital.

The wounded were identified as Adeel, Younus, Abid, Makhdoom Ali, Naeem, Manzoor Ahmad, Rahat Ali, Shamim Bibi and Zahoor Ahmad, they stated.