Elderly man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) A sexagenarian man allegedly committed suicide in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that 67-year-old Allah Ditta Masih,resident of Chak No.

7,mohallah Nawaz Town was reportedly dejected due to some domestic problems over which he hanged himself with a rope in his house.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the heirs after completing the necessary formalities, he added.