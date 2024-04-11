Elderly Man Commits Suicide
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) A sexagenarian man allegedly committed suicide in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that 67-year-old Allah Ditta Masih,resident of Chak No.
7,mohallah Nawaz Town was reportedly dejected due to some domestic problems over which he hanged himself with a rope in his house.
Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the heirs after completing the necessary formalities, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Sajid appointed additional Chief AARI9 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over loss of lives in accident near Lasbela19 minutes ago
-
Two injured in house fire incident19 minutes ago
-
Railways lauded for excellent initiative for families in KP59 minutes ago
-
Eid Al-Fitr first day performance report issued by Rescue 112259 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman exchange Eid greetings59 minutes ago
-
One injured in gas explosion at CNG station1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz receives Eid phone call from Kuwaiti Prime Minister2 hours ago
-
13 persons dead 20 injured in Shah Noorani Road accident3 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 handled 8 fire incidents on Eid day13 hours ago
-
Faithful offered Eid prayers amid tight security14 hours ago
-
Commissioner, DC along with RPO visited Adiala Jail to share joys on Eid14 hours ago