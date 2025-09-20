LG&CD Minister Chairs Meeting To Review Punjab Development Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Zeeshan Rafique has said that the Punjab Development Programme (PDP) will introduce new benchmarks for urban development, including the launch of advanced lining pipe technology for sewerage systems, being implemented for the first time in Pakistan.
He made these remarks while presiding over a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat, here on Saturday, where manufacturers of modern lining pipes delivered a detailed presentation. The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Secretary P&D board Rizwan Nasir, and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi.
The LG&CD Minister said that, similar to the Suthra Punjab Programme, the PDP would not only enhance civic infrastructure but also promote a new indigenous industry. He stressed that a seamless supply of lining pipes across Punjab must be ensured during project execution and directed manufacturers to assess the feasibility of setting up at least one plant in each division.
Zeeshan Rafique said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered the timely completion of municipal schemes in 200 cities.
In the first phase, 52 cities will see the development of modern sewerage systems and underground water reservoirs for rainwater harvesting. He added that under PDP, every city would be equipped with an eco-friendly drain bypass system, while unpaved streets will be concretized, damaged roads repaired, streetlights installed, and new parks developed.
Calling for on-ground implementation plans from manufacturers, the minister made it clear that the production of RCC pipes would be monitored under the supervision of NESPAK experts. He said that in line with the Chief Minister’s directives, transparency and quality standards would not be compromised. He also instructed that the use of undersized pipes must be strictly avoided.
He emphasized that the PDP has been designed with a forward-looking vision, taking into account the urban infrastructure needs of Punjab cities up to the year 2050.
During the briefing, manufacturers informed that lined RCC pipes have a lifespan of up to 100 years and confirmed that the process of importing the required machinery is already underway. They assured that supply chains would remain uninterrupted.
