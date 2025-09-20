Free camp for patients with hearing loss to be organized on Sep 22

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Hearing Solution will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on September 22 (Monday).

The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center, Latifabad, Hyder­abad, said a statement issued here Saturday.

Eminent ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp