Free Camp For Patients With Hearing Loss To Be Organized On Sep 22

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Hearing Solution will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on September 22 (Monday).

The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center, Latifabad, Hyder­abad, said a statement issued here Saturday.

Eminent ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp

More Stories From Pakistan