President Zardari Visits Etigar Mosque In Kashgar
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid a visit to the historic Etigar Mosque in Kashgar, one of the region’s most renowned religious and cultural landmarks.
The visit reflected the growing cooperation between Pakistan and China in promoting cultural understanding and strengthening bilateral ties.
On his arrival, President Zardari was warmly welcomed by Yao Ning, CPC Party Secretary of Kashgar, and Imam Maimaiti Juben.
The Imam guided the president through the mosque and shared an overview of its rich history, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
During the visit, the President offered Asr prayer and admired the architectural grandeur of the centuries-old mosque.
“President Zardari’s visit marks another step in consolidating the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, with both countries committed to further deepening their historical ties and advancing shared goals of peace, stability, and prosperity,” it was further added.
Recent Stories
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway
FBR to take action against social media display of wealth
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash
Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari visits Etigar Mosque in Kashgar2 minutes ago
-
Dengue kills custom employee in Jalozai2 minutes ago
-
Terrorist belonging to Fitna al Hindustan mysteriously killed in Afghanistan2 minutes ago
-
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian of the Harmain Al-Sh ..10 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain meets ..18 minutes ago
-
Free camp for patients with hearing loss to be organized on Sep 2222 minutes ago
-
PR extends Jaffar Express stop at Kot Radha Kishan22 minutes ago
-
LG&CD minister chairs meeting to review Punjab Development Programme22 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to assess flood damage to crops22 minutes ago
-
Hearing-impaired students organize remarkable art exhibition in Nawabshah42 minutes ago
-
Ending of some unnecessary depts in UoB commendable vision: Governor42 minutes ago
-
SU Laar Campus holds first intra-departmental skill-oriented test42 minutes ago