President Zardari visits Etigar Mosque in Kashgar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday paid a visit to the historic Etigar Mosque in Kashgar, one of the region’s most renowned religious and cultural landmarks.

The visit reflected the growing cooperation between Pakistan and China in promoting cultural understanding and strengthening bilateral ties.

On his arrival, President Zardari was warmly welcomed by Yao Ning, CPC Party Secretary of Kashgar, and Imam Maimaiti Juben.

The Imam guided the president through the mosque and shared an overview of its rich history, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

During the visit, the President offered Asr prayer and admired the architectural grandeur of the centuries-old mosque.

“President Zardari’s visit marks another step in consolidating the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, with both countries committed to further deepening their historical ties and advancing shared goals of peace, stability, and prosperity,” it was further added.