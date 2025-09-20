Open Menu

KP Govt Launches 'Clean Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' Program

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM

KP Govt launches 'Clean Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The provincial government on Saturday launched a new initiative 'Clean Khyber Pakhtunkhwa' program. The program aims to clean Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, employing youth in rural areas.

Chief Minister Sardar Aminullah Khan Gandapur inaugurated project with a grant of nearly 8.9 billion rupees. The program is designed to create more than 11,000 jobs in 3,633 village councils.

The initiative will provide 9,738 new government positions through a transparent lottery system. Additionally, 392 tractors, 315 dumpers, and 3,633 loader rickshaws will be distributed among village councils to achieve the goal.

To ensure proper implementation, district-level committees will be established to monitor all aspects of the program. The first phase of the program is set to run for one year, funded entirely by the government. Future phases will explore community funding and outsourcing to make the project self-sufficient.

