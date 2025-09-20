Open Menu

PR Extends Jaffar Express Stop At Kot Radha Kishan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM

PR extends Jaffar Express stop at Kot Radha Kishan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The railway administration has announced a three-month extension of the stop granted to Jaffar Express (39 Up/40 Down) at Kot Radha Kishan Railway Station for the convenience of passengers

According to the PR spokesperson on Saturday, the train, which operates between Quetta and Peshawar, had previously been given a temporary stop at the station.

With this extension, commuters from the area will continue to benefit from improved travel facilities.

