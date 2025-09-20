PR Extends Jaffar Express Stop At Kot Radha Kishan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The railway administration has announced a three-month extension of the stop granted to Jaffar Express (39 Up/40 Down) at Kot Radha Kishan Railway Station for the convenience of passengers
According to the PR spokesperson on Saturday, the train, which operates between Quetta and Peshawar, had previously been given a temporary stop at the station.
With this extension, commuters from the area will continue to benefit from improved travel facilities.
Recent Stories
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway
FBR to take action against social media display of wealth
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash
Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas
Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites
Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free camp for patients with hearing loss to be organized on Sep 221 minute ago
-
PR extends Jaffar Express stop at Kot Radha Kishan1 minute ago
-
LG&CD minister chairs meeting to review Punjab Development Programme1 minute ago
-
Meeting held to assess flood damage to crops1 minute ago
-
Hearing-impaired students organize remarkable art exhibition in Nawabshah21 minutes ago
-
Ending of some unnecessary depts in UoB commendable vision: Governor21 minutes ago
-
SU Laar Campus holds first intra-departmental skill-oriented test21 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani vows to rebuild lives of flood victims31 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Jalalpur Pirwala, reviews gas line safety, relief efforts31 minutes ago
-
Rescu1122 holds first-aid training for girl students41 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates Dhodha Sharif Ziarat Road41 minutes ago
-
Serene Air CEO calls on President Zardari in Kashgar; briefs on future plans51 minutes ago