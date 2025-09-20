Dengue Kills Custom Employee In Jalozai
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 04:40 PM
NOWSHEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The dengue fever situation is worsening here Saturday following the death of a young customs employee, Haroon Khan, in Jalozai area.
Hospital sources report that hundreds of people have been infected across the district's three tehsils in recent weeks, causing growing alarm among local residents.
Former provincial assembly candidate Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani has criticized authorities for not launching an organized campaign against the outbreak. He accused the health department, tehsil municipal administrations, and district administration of "anti-people behavior" due to their silence on the issue.
Residents are urging concerned authorities to immediately start fumigation and cleanliness drives to prevent more deaths.
APP/hsb/
Recent Stories
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway
FBR to take action against social media display of wealth
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash
Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari visits Etigar Mosque in Kashgar1 minute ago
-
Dengue kills custom employee in Jalozai1 minute ago
-
Terrorist belonging to Fitna al Hindustan mysteriously killed in Afghanistan1 minute ago
-
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian of the Harmain Al-Sh ..10 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain meets ..18 minutes ago
-
Free camp for patients with hearing loss to be organized on Sep 2221 minutes ago
-
PR extends Jaffar Express stop at Kot Radha Kishan21 minutes ago
-
LG&CD minister chairs meeting to review Punjab Development Programme21 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to assess flood damage to crops21 minutes ago
-
Hearing-impaired students organize remarkable art exhibition in Nawabshah41 minutes ago
-
Ending of some unnecessary depts in UoB commendable vision: Governor41 minutes ago
-
SU Laar Campus holds first intra-departmental skill-oriented test41 minutes ago