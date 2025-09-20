Dengue kills custom employee in Jalozai

NOWSHEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The dengue fever situation is worsening here Saturday following the death of a young customs employee, Haroon Khan, in Jalozai area.

Hospital sources report that hundreds of people have been infected across the district's three tehsils in recent weeks, causing growing alarm among local residents.

Former provincial assembly candidate Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani has criticized authorities for not launching an organized campaign against the outbreak. He accused the health department, tehsil municipal administrations, and district administration of "anti-people behavior" due to their silence on the issue.

Residents are urging concerned authorities to immediately start fumigation and cleanliness drives to prevent more deaths.

