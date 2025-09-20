Terrorist belonging to Fitna al Hindustan mysteriously killed in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Terrorist belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan, Gul Rehman alias Ustad Mureed has been mysteriously killed in Afghanistan’s Helmand province

“Gul Rehman alias Ustad Mureed was the mastermind of the Jafar Express attack,” sources said.

According to Indian media and social media reports on Saturday, the terrorist was killed on September 17 in Helmand province.

Sources said that Gul Rehman was a trainer and operational commander of Fitna al-Hindustan (Majeed Brigade). He was accused of orchestrating multiple high-profile terrorist attacks in Pakistan, targeting security forces, Chinese nationals, civilians, and various strategic projects, they added.

They further said that Fitna al-Hindustan had targeted unarmed civilians, security forces, and CPEC projects in Pakistan.

The group carried out terrorist attacks on the Jafar Express, the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, and the PC Hotel at Gwadar.

Other attacks linked to the group include the Khuzdar school bus bombing, the pakistan stock exchange assault, and the Quetta railway station blast.

The sources said that the killing of the Fitna al-Hindustan terrorist is evidence that Afghan soil is being used for terrorism against Pakistan.

The United States has already declared the Majeed Brigade a global terrorist organization. Pakistan and China have also demanded that the UN place Fitna al-Hindustan’s Majeed Brigade on its list of terrorist organizations, the sources added.