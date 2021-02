(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday issued list of contesting candidates from Balochistan for General, Women, Non-Muslim and Technocrat and Ulema seat for Senate elections to be held on March 3.

According to ECP, the contesting candidates for General seat included Prince Ahmad Umer Ahmedzai (BAP), Hussain Baloch (BNP), Khalil Ahmed Buledi (JUIP), Sitara Ayaz (BAP Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti (BAP), Abdul Khaliq Khaq (BAP), Umer Farooq (ANP), Muhammad Jawad (JWP). Muhammad Sajid Tareen (BNP-Mangal) and Muhammad Abdul Qadir (Independent), Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar (PKMAP), Muhammad Qasim (BNP), Manzoor Ahmed (PTI), Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri (JUIP), Mir Sardar Khan Rind (Independent) and Nawabzada Israrullah (BNP-Awami) The contesting candidates for Women seat included Asia Nasir (JUIP), Bineesh Sikandar Masih (ANP), Samina Mamtaz (BAP), Shumaila Afsheen (BNP-Mengal), Tahira R.

K. Jattak (BNP-Mengal), Atifa (HDP), Kashfi Gichki (BAP) and Naseema Ehsan (PNP).

The contesting candidates for Technocrat including Ulema seat included Kamran Murtaza (JUIP), Muhammad Sajid Tareen (BNP-Mengal), Naveed Jan Baloch (BNP) and Saeed Ahmed Hashmi (BAP).

The contesting candidates for Non-Muslim seat included Bineesh Sikandar Masih (ANP), Danesh Kumar (BAP), Sunil Kumar (BNP) and Heman Dass (JUIP).