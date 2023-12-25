Election fever grips Mirpurkhas as 205 candidates vie in the district.

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A flurry of political activity has descended upon Mirpurkhas district as a staggering 205 candidates filed nomination papers for the upcoming general elections, setting the stage for a fiercely contested race.

As per election commission sources, the final list of candidates will be announced on January 11, marking the official start of the campaign season and promising a period of fervent political engagement in Mirpurkhas.

In the hotly anticipated contest for the National Assembly seats NA-211 and NA-212, established political figures like Syed Imam Ali Shah, Ali Nawaz Shah, Nawabzada Mir Munwar Ali Khan Talpur, and Masood Ahmed Wasan face off against a wave of fresh contenders.

With a total of 46 candidates across the two seats, voters in Mirpurkhas will have a wide range of choices to navigate as they cast their ballots.

The race for the five Sindh Assembly seats in Mirpurkhas is no less captivating, with a staggering 159 candidates throwing their hats into the ring.

Familiar faces like Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Adnan Khan, Mir Janullah Talpur, and Syed Ali Nawaz Shah are joined by a multitude of aspiring politicians eager to make their mark on the provincial legislature.

PS-47, in particular, has become a hotspot with 56 candidates vying for a single seat, making it one of the most competitive races in the district.

With nomination papers filed, the coming days will see intense scrutiny by election officials, with challenges and objections expected to further shape the electoral landscape.

