Electoral Lists On Display For Citizens: DEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC), Sayyed Zahoor Shah on Tuesday said that tentative electoral lists were on display since May 21 at the display centers for CNIC holders to check and correct their votes.

He said that the lists would remain on display till June 19 for people to check, register themselves, correct their Names, and submit objections if any.

"Any citizen having CNIC whose name is not included in the list, can fill Form-15 and submit the same to the in-charge of the display center", he said.

For correction in name or other particulars, he said, Form-17 was to be used.

Similarly, the district election commissioner said, in case of any objection on the electoral list, the complainant could submit Form-16.

All the forms mentioned above would be available at the display centres free of charge.

A total of 3,082 display centers have been established across the province, he mentioned, adding that in Peshawar, a total of 220 display centers had been established.

Zahoor said that all the required equipment and other material had already been provided to the display centers, including those in erstwhile FATA.

The Election Commission had appointed 136 reviewing officers in the province to serve the citizens, he said. For Peshawar district, he added, seven reviewing officers had been appointed to run the operations at the display centers. The staff had also been imparted necessary training to perform their duties at the centers.

Furthermore, the Election Commission has also provided the facility of SMS service on mobile phones, whereby applicants could send a message on 8300 by submitting their CNIC number. In case of any query, citizens can also visit district election offices for assistance or contact on 091-2323701.

The Election Commission has urged the political parties and citizens to actively participate in this process for ensuring error-free electoral lists, which was necessary for free and fair elections.

