Electricity Restored From 122 Feeders: PESCO
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams have restored electricity from 122 feeders that were affected by heavy rain that lashed most parts of the province.
According to the PESCO, workers are making hectic efforts to restore electricity from all the affected feeders despite heavy rain.
PESCO chief Akhtar Hameed Khan has said that electricity from all the remaining feeders would be restored very soon. He also urged the consumers to cooperate with the PESCO teams that are busy in relief work.
