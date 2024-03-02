Electricity restored from 122 feeders: PESCO

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams have restored electricity from 122 feeders that were affected by heavy rain that lashed most parts of the province

According to the PESCO, workers are making hectic efforts to restore electricity from all the affected feeders despite heavy rain.

PESCO chief Akhtar Hameed Khan has said that electricity from all the remaining feeders would be restored very soon. He also urged the consumers to cooperate with the PESCO teams that are busy in relief work.