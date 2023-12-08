(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Bahawalpur International Airport has conducted a full-scale emergency drill with name Aviation Rescue-222 on Friday.

According to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the drill was conducted with an aim to test and review the coordinated efforts of various departments and agencies involved in emergency response.

The drill was conducted at the airport using a passenger bus to simulate a plane crash.

The two-phase drill involved extinguishing a fuel-lit fire in the first phase and evacuating and providing medical aid to the injured in the second phase.

Civil Aviation, PIA, Islamia University, UAV Squadron 51, ASF, CMH, Edhi Ambulance Services, Rescue 1122, Victoria and Sadiq Mehr Hospitals, City Fire Brigade and Civil Defense collaborated in responding to the plane crash emergency.

The Pakistan Army Aviation Bahawalpur also took part in the drill by providing a helicopter along with a skilled team for speedy transfer of casualties to hospitals.

Judges from Army Aviation, UAV Squadron 51, ASF and PIA evaluated the exercise for effectiveness of emergency procedures and identified areas for improvement.

Representatives from Pakistan Army, hospital administrations and district administrations, witnessed the drills and appreciated the performance of the participating agencies.

Certificates of participation were awarded to agencies involved, recognizing their efforts and emergency response capabilities.

Conducting such drills is crucial to maintain a high level of preparedness and ensure the safety and well-being of all airport stakeholders.