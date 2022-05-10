UrduPoint.com

Emergency Meeting Held In Cholistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Emergency meeting held in Cholistan

An emergency meeting was held to review the situation of the sudden heatwave in the Cholistan and Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :An emergency meeting was held to review the situation of the sudden heatwave in the Cholistan and Bahawalpur Division.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal presided over the meeting that was attended by Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Khalid, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Waseem Azhar, Assistant Commissioners of Yazman, Liaqatpur, Fort Abbas tehils, and other concerned officers. The meeting decided to form committees at local, tehsil, and divisional levels to tackle the emergency situation.

The committees will submit reports on a daily basis to Control Room at the Cholistan Development Authority office. The commissioner directed Assistant Commissioners to continue relief operations in their respective tehsils and resolve issues of local residents. He said that there must be no communication gap among concerned authorities. He also directed to set up base camps at all tehsils. He said that Cholistanis residing in remote areas must be asked to move to nearby villages and water pipelines along with their livestock to be safe during the heatwave. Commissioner said that no stone should be left unturned to provide relief to the residents of Cholistan.

