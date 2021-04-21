Engineer dismissed for substandard material in installation of 700 street lights in Taunsa

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaqat Ali Chathha dismissed a resident engineer over charges of using substandard material in installation of 700 streets lights in Taunsa Sharif.

Official sources said, the secretary took the action on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, who visited different Union Councils of Taunsa.

The name of the suspended resident engineer was Shakeel Mehrani, they informed.

The secretary also ordered to replace lights and other material.

He instructed officials concerned to ensure transparency in uplift schemes otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He also ordered them to continue field visits and improve monitoring process. About Uplift schemes, he directed officers to submit report on daily basis.

On this occasion, Secretary Housing South Punjab also listened public complains and promised to resolve them at the earliest.