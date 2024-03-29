Engineer Naeem Retires As CEO PEDO
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 08:53 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Former senior bureaucrat and ex-Secretary Energy & Power, Engineer Naeem Khan retired from his post as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) after completion of job tenure.
In this regard, a ceremony was held in his honor by the PEDO’s Management and the PEDO’s Officers Association, said a press release issued here on Friday.
Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary Energy & Power Nisar Ahmad Khan and the President of PEDO’s Officers Association, Engineer Habibullah Shah, paid tribute to Engr.
Naeem Khan for his valuable services to the organization and said that PEDO has become a developed institution of the province during his tenure as well as earning billions of rupees for the province annually.
Former CEO PEDO Naeem Khan thanked the officers and employees of PEDO for their cooperation and said that they have battled sincerely at every forum to solve the problems of the employees while working with the Federal institutions related to energy projects to solve the problems.
APP/aqk
