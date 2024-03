Envoy discusses matters of Pakistani Prisoners with Malaysian authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Pakistan High Commissioner in Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah on Thursday met Commissioner General of Prisons Datuk Haji Nordin in Kuala Lumpur and discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistanis in Malaysian prisons were discussed.

The High Commissioner thanked the Malaysian Commissioner General for regular consular access and facilities provided to Pakistanis.

In the meeting, it was agreed to maintain regular contact for early finalization of the Transfer of Prisoners agreement.