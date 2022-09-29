E&T inspector held in bribe case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday arrested an official of the excise and taxation department over corruption charges.

According to the ACE sources, Tariq Mehmood, in his complaint to Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz cheema, said an inspector of the excise and taxation department, Malik Muhammad Tariq, was demanding Rs15,000 as a bribe for issuing a challan of his property related record.

The director while taking action ordered Circle Officer Muhammad Akram to conduct an inquiry.

The officer with Judicial Magistrate Naveed Iqbal Tarar raided the E&T office and caughtMuhammad Tariq red handed and recovered marked Currency notes.

The ACE arrested the accused and sent him behind bars for further investigation.