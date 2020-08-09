Every individual should plant at least one sapling: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Pakistan was among the badly affected countries by global warming, therefore, every Pakistani should plant at least one sapling to fight against environmental hazards.

He was addressing a tree plantation ceremony organized at PARS campus Jhang Road in connection with plant maximum tree on "Tiger Force Day" during Plant for Pakistan drive.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had visionary leadership qualities, due to which, he launched tsunami of billions trees across the country.

In this connection, tiger force has also been invited to plant maximum trees so that we could provide safe atmosphere to our next generations, he added.

He said that billion trees programme remained successful in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it was also appreciated at global level.

Earlier, Mian Farrukh Habib, MNA Nasrullah Ghumman, MPA Firdous Rae, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja and Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Dr Muhammad Ashraf planted saplings at PARS campus.

Meanwhile, more than 500 Jawans of Tiger Force also participated inPlant for Pakistan Programme and planted about 7000 saplings of variouskinds in various parts of the city.