Ex-Agri officer killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Agriculture department’s Ex-officer Ehsan Ullah Gandapur was killed with the firing of unknown assailants while he was travelling towards Rohri area the other day.

According to police, one Inayat Ullah Gandapur reprted to police that he along with his father Ehsan Ullah Gandapur were travelling towards Rohri area for invitations of his Uncle when some unknown assailants opened fire at their car on Garah Abdullah Canal road near Garah Aslam.

Resultantly, Ehsan Ullah Gandapur son of Mehmood Khan, a former officer of Agriculture department died on the spot and he (Inayat Ullah Gandapur) fortunately survived.

After the incident, the terrorists escaped from the scene. He said that they do not have any enmity with anyone and the reason behind the attack might be terrorism.