Ex-Agri Officer Killed In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Agriculture department’s Ex-officer Ehsan Ullah Gandapur was killed with the firing of unknown assailants while he was travelling towards Rohri area the other day.
According to police, one Inayat Ullah Gandapur reprted to police that he along with his father Ehsan Ullah Gandapur were travelling towards Rohri area for invitations of his Uncle when some unknown assailants opened fire at their car on Garah Abdullah Canal road near Garah Aslam.
Resultantly, Ehsan Ullah Gandapur son of Mehmood Khan, a former officer of Agriculture department died on the spot and he (Inayat Ullah Gandapur) fortunately survived.
After the incident, the terrorists escaped from the scene. He said that they do not have any enmity with anyone and the reason behind the attack might be terrorism.
Recent Stories
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robbers gang apprehended1 minute ago
-
Adulteration: three beverage units sealed1 minute ago
-
LESCO detects 378 power pilferers in 24 hours1 minute ago
-
Station Commander visits Zamung Kor’s orphanage1 minute ago
-
Arts Council Hyderabad felicitates ‘Presidential Awards’ recipients2 minutes ago
-
Civic society demands zero-tolerance policy against kite-flying in ICT11 minutes ago
-
RCCI host annual iftar dinner in honor of diplomats12 minutes ago
-
-22 minutes ago
-
Senator Talha joins PPP, envisions broader role in political trajectory31 minutes ago
-
President, PM resolve to steer country out of prevailing challenges31 minutes ago
-
Flowers exhibition at Cantt Garden attracts citizens31 minutes ago
-
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack50 minutes ago