Ex-LHC Judge Malik Qayyum Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 12:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Malik Muhammad Qayyum, a former judge of the Lahore High Court and attorney general for Pakistan, passed away here on Friday.

His funeral will be offered in Jamia Ashrafia, Ferozpur Road, at 1.30pm, after Juma prayer, whereas burial will take place at Miani Sahib Graveyard.

Malik Qayyum was the brother of late Pervaiz Malik and uncle of PML-N MNA Ali Pervaiz Malik.

