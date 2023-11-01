Open Menu

Excise Staff To Offer Vehicle Registration, Transfer, And Token Tax Services At Rose And Jasmine Garden Today

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Excise staff to offer vehicle registration, transfer, and token tax services at Rose and Jasmine Garden today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Islamabad residents can now register, transfer, and pay token taxes for their vehicles at the Rose and Jasmine Garden parking lot today from 3 to 5 pm.

The excise staff will be present at the parking lot on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, ICT spokesman Dr AbdullahTabasum said.

The Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle will also be there to provide other ICT-related services, such as domicile certificates, birth certificates, powers of attorney, international driving permits, fuel permits, and more.

This initiative is aimed at making it easier for Islamabad residents to avail of these services without having to travel to the excise office.

It is also part of the government's efforts to digitize and streamline its services.

The services are digitized and streamlined, making them more efficient and convenient.

Residents can save time and money by availing of these services at their doorstep.

Islamabad residents are encouraged to avail of these services today at the Rose and Jasmine Garden parking lot.

Residents can also visit the Facilitation Center Doorstep ICT Vehicle to learn more about the other services that are available.

