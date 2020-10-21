UrduPoint.com
Excise, Taxation Officials Mukesh Kumar Chawala Prohibited From Unauthorized Road Checking

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawala has strictly forbidden Excise Police' officials for unauthorized checking of the vehicles on roads and highways and observed that it was an unwarranted practice and needs to be discouraged immediately.

This he said while issuing directives to all regional directors of Sindh Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control department,said a statement issued on Wednesday.

He said that these check posts were meant for checking of suspicious vehicles only and that the staff posted at these check posts were not allowed to check documents/motor vehicle tax.

Number of complaints were received regarding harassment and unauthorized/unnecessary checking of the papers of the vehicles by Excise officials.

Chawala said that the Excise Police was not also allowed to check each and every vehicle at any place, stopping vehicles in the middle of the road. Sindh ET&NC department announces Road Checking Campaign time to time for purpose of checking vehicles, he noted.

He directed the supervisory officers to check and prevent their subordinates for unauthorized checking of the vehicles and take necessary action against those who violate the departmental directives.

Chawla said that any kind of illegal activity of stopping vehicles and unloading vehicles must be stopped at any cost and in future there should be no such complaints,in either case strict action would be taken against the officers concerned.

