Exemplary Arrangements For Tourists At Safari Zoo: Mudassar Riaz

Published April 11, 2024

Exemplary arrangements for tourists at Safari Zoo: Mudassar Riaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Punjab Wildlife Director General Mudassar Riaz said on Thursday that exemplary arrangements and facilities had been ensured at Safari Zoo for tourists as per the direction of Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

According to official sources here, DG himself was monitoring all the arrangements.

The administration of Safari Zoo had made special security arrangements to provide safe environment to the visitors whereas facility of wheelchair was also available for senior and differently-abled persons.

Proper parking facility had also been made for the vehicles coming to Safari Zoo.

Tourists were showing much interest in Salt Range Line and Tiger Safari, adding that fish aquarium, wild animals, and birds were also big sources of attraction for children and elders.

DG Mudassar Riaz said that a large number of people were visiting Safari Zoo due to the closure of Lahore Zoo.

It is pertinent to mention that today around 15,000 people were enjoying recreational facilities at Lahore Zoo and yesterday almost 12,500 people visited Safari Zoo.

