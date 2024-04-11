Exemplary Arrangements For Tourists At Safari Zoo: Mudassar Riaz
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Punjab Wildlife Director General Mudassar Riaz said on Thursday that exemplary arrangements and facilities had been ensured at Safari Zoo for tourists as per the direction of Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.
According to official sources here, DG himself was monitoring all the arrangements.
The administration of Safari Zoo had made special security arrangements to provide safe environment to the visitors whereas facility of wheelchair was also available for senior and differently-abled persons.
Proper parking facility had also been made for the vehicles coming to Safari Zoo.
Tourists were showing much interest in Salt Range Line and Tiger Safari, adding that fish aquarium, wild animals, and birds were also big sources of attraction for children and elders.
DG Mudassar Riaz said that a large number of people were visiting Safari Zoo due to the closure of Lahore Zoo.
It is pertinent to mention that today around 15,000 people were enjoying recreational facilities at Lahore Zoo and yesterday almost 12,500 people visited Safari Zoo.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President exchanges Eid greetings with parliamentarians, party workers7 minutes ago
-
President visits former MPA's house in Shaheed Benazirabad, condoles death of his wife37 minutes ago
-
APHC urges world watchdogs to speak for restoration of Kashmiris’ lost rights47 minutes ago
-
Three drowning incidents occurred in as many districts across KP: Rescue 112247 minutes ago
-
Four rustlers arrested:47 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon spends second day of Eid at Rawal House57 minutes ago
-
People throng recreational spots on 2nd day of Eid57 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur visits petrol pumps on 2nd day of Eid57 minutes ago
-
Police failed in controlling robbery, snatching on gun-point, firing on innocent citizens’ cases1 hour ago
-
Festivities of Eid continues in family get together1 hour ago
-
Hot & dry weather forecast for Sukkur division1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago