Exhibition At Alhamra To Celebrate 70th Anniversary Of Pak-China Friendship

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:23 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Thursday organised an exhibition to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China friendship, here at Alhamra Arts Gallery

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro inaugurated the exhibition while LAC board of Governors Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Farhat Jabeen, Chinese Consulate Director Du Yue were also present.

The exhibition featured 25 artworks from students of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Pak-China friendship was robust, tested and ideal, adding that by today's exhibition, Alhamra's move sent a positive message that both countries were very close to each other. Kastro said that the whole world acknowledged the matchless friendship of Pak-China, while China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would be a prelude to further strengthening of the friendship.

"Both the countries have always stood by each other in difficult times," he added.

Chinese Consulate Director Du Yue appreciated Alhamra's efforts and said that he was proud of the good feelings of the Pakistanis regarding the friendship. He said that we would see countries' friendship become more vital in the days to come than ever.

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that the young artists paid homage to the Pak-China friendship through their art and Alhamra would continue cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Later, a cake-cutting ceremony was also held to celebrate 70 years of successful friendship, while souvenirs were also exchanged.

