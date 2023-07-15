(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Experts on Saturday strongly condemned the massive crackdown by forces in different districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), while subjecting the residents to severe torture and harassment.

Army, including dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA), paramilitary and police personnel have launched a violent crackdown in Shopian, Kulgam, Islamabad and Pulwama districts of South Kashmir after the injuring of three non-local labourers in a firing incident in Gagran area of Shopian on, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported Friday.

India's belligerence as the biggest threat to peace and stability in the region, is creating war hysteria and deflecting the world attention from serious human rights and war crime situation in the IIOJK, the experts said.

Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick told APP that the RSS-inspired 'Hindutva' ideology was being pursued in IIOJK by the BJP-led Modi government, which was a major threat to 'foreign investment' in India.

She said the dire political and human rights situation in the occupied territory had left India exposed at the international level. Lauding the sacrifices of people living at the Line of Control (LoC), adding that Kashmiris had been braving the brunt of firing at the LoC with the utmost courage. She urged the people of IIOJK to observe a complete strike on July 19 on both sides of the line of control and around the world to observe the 76th anniversary of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan.

Mushaal Mullick said fascist Modi and the Indian Army are turning Kashmiris into a minority in the valley by issuing domiciles to Indian citizens. In IIOJK, over 100,000 Kashmiris had been killed by Indian forces since 1989, while more than 7,200 people were murdered in custodial torture by the Indian army, she informed.

The Kashmir Media Service (KMS), in its recent report, revealed that nearly 11,000 women were raped by Indian soldiers and over 110,000 children became orphan, whereas around 23,000 women were made widows by the Indian troops.

The Indian forces are using rape, molestation and sexual violence against women and children as a weapon of war, besides awarding collective punishment, in a bid to suppress the legitimate freedom movement in the occupied valley," former senator from Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Sehar Kamran (TI) told APP.

Kashmiris have been stating for decades that India intended to settle paramilitary families and military settlements there, as well as establishment of semi-permanent military colonies in Kashmir, she said and urged the G20 member countries to boycott the meeting in the occupied territory and ask India to give Kashmiris their fundamental right to self-determination.

The Indian occupational forces' state terrorism, war crimes and human rights violations had made life a nightmare for over one million oppressed Kashmiris, especially women, senior citizens and children in IIOJK, she added.

Violating all fundamental rights, India had imposed military siege on some 10 million Kashmiris in IIOJK, by converting the territory into biggest jail on earth, where over 900,000 Indian forces had been deployed with no regard for human rights, Sehar Kamran lamented.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement on Saturday said the Modi regime has unleashed a reign of terror against the Muslim population of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian troops are continuously committing systematic human rights violations to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission but will never succeed in their nefarious designs, It said.

The APHC urged the international community to hold India accountable for its war crimes in IIOJK.

Senior leader of Indian National Congress in Indian occupied Kashmir, Prof Saifuddin Soz, in a statement on Saturday said the Kashmiris will never ever accept the August 05, 2019 illegal and unconstitutional actions of the Narendra Modi-led Indian government.