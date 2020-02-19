UrduPoint.com
Experts To Be Appointed In Science Ministry Not Bureaucrats: Fawad Chaudhry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that experts would be appointed in his ministry instead of bureaucrats as a part of major reforms.

The ministry was also endeavouring to develop civil military interface to boost research based activities, he said during a meeting with German Ambassador to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck.

The federal minister briefed the ambassador about the different initiatives being taken by the ministry which were appreciated by the ambassador.

Fawad Chaudhry also expressed his wish for having cooperation with Germany especially in agriculture sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the German Ambassador said Pakistan was an interesting country and he feels good to meet the people here.

He assured cooperation for Pakistan's science, technology and agricultural sector.

