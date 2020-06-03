- Home
Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Stresses Strategy To Minimise Natural Calamities Losses In Future
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:29 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has demanded the government evolve a comprehensive strategy to minimise losses from natural calamities in future.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said that currently, Pakistan is facing a natural calamity in the form of locusts attack.
After corona, the locust attack has threatened our agriculture-base economy.
"We are still unable to assess the losses, caused by locust attack. However, people will realise its gravity after 2-3 months when they will face acute shortage of fruits and vegetables," he warned.
He said that the government should chalk out a comprehensive strategy for minimising losses because of such natural calamities in future.