UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Stresses Strategy To Minimise Natural Calamities Losses In Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:29 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry stresses strategy to minimise natural calamities losses in future

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has demanded the government evolve a comprehensive strategy to minimise losses from natural calamities in future

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has demanded the government evolve a comprehensive strategy to minimise losses from natural calamities in future.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam Khan said that currently, Pakistan is facing a natural calamity in the form of locusts attack.

After corona, the locust attack has threatened our agriculture-base economy.

"We are still unable to assess the losses, caused by locust attack. However, people will realise its gravity after 2-3 months when they will face acute shortage of fruits and vegetables," he warned.

He said that the government should chalk out a comprehensive strategy for minimising losses because of such natural calamities in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Faisalabad Shortage Threatened Chamber Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

19 minutes ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing work ..

31 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, US Ambassador discuss ways of stre ..

46 minutes ago

Jafza conducts massive disinfection drive equivale ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post resumes postal services to Pakistan

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.