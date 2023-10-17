Faisalabad district receives heavy rain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The district on Tuesday night received heavy rains which turned weather cold and inundated low-lying areas.

According to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) sources, the maximum 68mm rain was recorded in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, 40 in Gulistan Colony area, 35 in Allama Iqbal Colony, 30 in Dogar Basti and 29 in Madina Town.

On the directions of Managing Director Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz, the field staff including officers with necessary machinery reached the affected points, crossings, and main roads including Dijkot Road, Nishatabad overhead bridge, Faizan Madina Chowk, Iqbal Stadium, Mandi Morrh Samundri Road, Novelty Bridge, Abdullahpur Bridge, Ghazi Road and drained the water.