Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Hold Online Court

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:47 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) launched online open court (Khuli Kutchery) for redressal of electricity related complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) launched online open court (Khuli Kutchery) for redressal of electricity related complaints.

Superintending Engineer (SE), Jhang Circle, Mazhar Naveed arranged online Khuli Katchery from his office from 10 a.

m to 11 a.m and addressed consumer issues.

SE Jhang received 26 online complaints related to meter replacement, LT proposals, replacement of old transformers, wiring repair etc. He gave on the spot orders and directed FESCO staff to resolve the

