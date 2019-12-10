Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues power shutdown schedule from Dec 11 to 28

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Second division has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of electricity in different areas of Sargodha city from December 11 to 28

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Second division has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of electricity in different areas of Sargodha city from December 11 to 28.

According to details issued by the XEN (Operations) 2nd division, the electric supply would be suspended from 11 KV feeders including Milatabad, Baab- e-Haram, and New Satellite town feeders for repair of electricity in city areas on December 11,12,16,17,18,23,24 and 29 from 9am to 1 pm.

The electricity would also be disconnected from Neelam feeder on Dec 13,14,15,19,20,21,22,25,26,27 and 28 in different areas from 9 am to 1 pm.