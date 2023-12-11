Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

District Officer Population Welfare Department Rawalpindi Sheery Sukhan on Monday said that a Family Planning Unit had been set up at Red Crescent Hospital (RCH) to facilitate the residents.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) District Officer Population Welfare Department Rawalpindi Sheery Sukhan on Monday said that a Family Planning Unit had been set up at Red Crescent Hospital (RCH) to facilitate the residents.

While inaugurating the family planning centre at RCH, she said that the centre had been established to meet the lack of planning facilities.

Sheery said that female doctors would provide consultation to couples while free-of-cost medicines would be provided at the centre, adding quality health and education of women and children were the major problems and no nation could get prosperity without providing these facilities to the people.

To take care of the health of women and children, it was important to understand the problem of the increasing population.

The population officer added that the lack of development in the country was due to the absence of awareness about family planning among the people.

She said family planning was vital for the development of the country, adding when couples decide to have smaller and healthier families it benefits the community socially, economically and environmentally.

Sheery said that the department was taking all measures to create awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and extending relevant services so that marginalized section of the population and young people could plan their families

Secretary Red Crescent Dr Ansar Ishaq and Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ejaz Ahmed inspected the stalls set up in the Family Health Mela and appreciated the efforts of the Population Welfare Department.