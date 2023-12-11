Open Menu

Family Planning Centre Inaugurated At RCH

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

District Officer Population Welfare Department Rawalpindi Sheery Sukhan on Monday said that a Family Planning Unit had been set up at Red Crescent Hospital (RCH) to facilitate the residents.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) District Officer Population Welfare Department Rawalpindi Sheery Sukhan on Monday said that a Family Planning Unit had been set up at Red Crescent Hospital (RCH) to facilitate the residents.

While inaugurating the family planning centre at RCH, she said that the centre had been established to meet the lack of planning facilities.

Sheery said that female doctors would provide consultation to couples while free-of-cost medicines would be provided at the centre, adding quality health and education of women and children were the major problems and no nation could get prosperity without providing these facilities to the people.

To take care of the health of women and children, it was important to understand the problem of the increasing population.

The population officer added that the lack of development in the country was due to the absence of awareness about family planning among the people.

She said family planning was vital for the development of the country, adding when couples decide to have smaller and healthier families it benefits the community socially, economically and environmentally.

Sheery said that the department was taking all measures to create awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and extending relevant services so that marginalized section of the population and young people could plan their families

Secretary Red Crescent Dr Ansar Ishaq and Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ejaz Ahmed inspected the stalls set up in the Family Health Mela and appreciated the efforts of the Population Welfare Department.

Related Topics

Education Population Welfare Young Rawalpindi Women Family All

Recent Stories

COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel ..

COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel production, consumption

2 minutes ago
 OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

2 minutes ago
 NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

2 minutes ago
 Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

2 minutes ago
 Walk against corruption held

Walk against corruption held

2 minutes ago
 #KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

#KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

2 minutes ago
Dhai Chaal bags massive public acclaim at box offi ..

Dhai Chaal bags massive public acclaim at box office, social media

9 minutes ago
 CA introduces alcohol-free Pakistan Bay at Perth S ..

CA introduces alcohol-free Pakistan Bay at Perth Stadium

9 minutes ago
 3 injured in firing incident

3 injured in firing incident

9 minutes ago
 Key Ukraine-Poland border reopened despite trucker ..

Key Ukraine-Poland border reopened despite trucker protests: Kyiv

1 minute ago
 Stocks diverge at start of key week for rate calls

Stocks diverge at start of key week for rate calls

49 seconds ago
 Pakistan’s wonderful global mountain tourism des ..

Pakistan’s wonderful global mountain tourism destination: MD PTDC

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan