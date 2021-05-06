UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmer Community Hails PTI Government For Launching Kisan Card

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:04 AM

Farmer community hails PTI government for launching Kisan Card

The launch of Kisan Card is epoch making initiative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to uplift the socio-economic condition of farmers and strengthening of agriculture sector which is backbone of the national economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The launch of Kisan Card is epoch making initiative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to uplift the socio-economic condition of farmers and strengthening of agriculture sector which is backbone of the national economy.

Under this initiative farmers would get fertilizer and seed on concessional price. Farmers could use 'Kisan Card' on ATM machines to get instant cash. More than 1 million registered farmers would get subsidy of billions of rupees over a period of one year, Punjab Agriculture department sources told APP on Wednesday.

Hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of launching Kisan Card, representatives of the farmers said the decision reflects importance of agriculture sector in the eye of the PTI government.

They said the step would bring about a revolution in the country by making the life of farmers easy through the use of technology, enhancing agricultural production, and saving foreign exchange.

A farmer from Narang Mandi Mehar Rizwan Yousaf said there was no example of such initiative in the past and added that during the tenure of previous governments farmer community faced various problems and it was one of the badly neglected sectors.

He said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken timely measures for the prosperity of farmers and to ensure food security.

He further said PTI government not only increased the support price of wheat but also of other major crops like sugarcane, adding that this increase would yield positive results to motivate farmers to work hard to increase the yield of various crops.

A wheat grower from Okara Ahtisham said after Sehat Card, Kisan Card was highly important step for farmers as it would facilitate them in variety of ways.

He said the credit goes to the the PTI government that it was implementing agriculture reforms as per its party's manifesto.

He further said Kisan (farmer) Card was a step towards modernizing agriculture and it would ultimately "transform and change" Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Exchange Punjab Agriculture Okara Price Mehar Narang Mandi From Government Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

54 minutes ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

2 hours ago

G7 Calls on Moscow to 'De-Escalate' Situation on U ..

1 second ago

Bezos' Blue Origin Opens Bidding for Seat on First ..

3 seconds ago

CAR to Form Commission of Inquiry to Probe War Cri ..

5 seconds ago

SAWA Virtual Series conclude first phase of its mu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.