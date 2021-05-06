Farmer community hails PTI government for launching Kisan Card

The launch of Kisan Card is epoch making initiative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to uplift the socio-economic condition of farmers and strengthening of agriculture sector which is backbone of the national economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The launch of Kisan Card is epoch making initiative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to uplift the socio-economic condition of farmers and strengthening of agriculture sector which is backbone of the national economy.

Under this initiative farmers would get fertilizer and seed on concessional price. Farmers could use 'Kisan Card' on ATM machines to get instant cash. More than 1 million registered farmers would get subsidy of billions of rupees over a period of one year, Punjab Agriculture department sources told APP on Wednesday.

Hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of launching Kisan Card, representatives of the farmers said the decision reflects importance of agriculture sector in the eye of the PTI government.

They said the step would bring about a revolution in the country by making the life of farmers easy through the use of technology, enhancing agricultural production, and saving foreign exchange.

A farmer from Narang Mandi Mehar Rizwan Yousaf said there was no example of such initiative in the past and added that during the tenure of previous governments farmer community faced various problems and it was one of the badly neglected sectors.

He said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken timely measures for the prosperity of farmers and to ensure food security.

He further said PTI government not only increased the support price of wheat but also of other major crops like sugarcane, adding that this increase would yield positive results to motivate farmers to work hard to increase the yield of various crops.

A wheat grower from Okara Ahtisham said after Sehat Card, Kisan Card was highly important step for farmers as it would facilitate them in variety of ways.

He said the credit goes to the the PTI government that it was implementing agriculture reforms as per its party's manifesto.

He further said Kisan (farmer) Card was a step towards modernizing agriculture and it would ultimately "transform and change" Pakistan.