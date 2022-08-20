UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Prepare Land For Gram Cultivation In September

Published August 20, 2022

Farmers advised to prepare land for gram cultivation in September

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Agriculture experts advised farmers to prepare their land for cultivation of grams in September.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said here on Saturday that gram cultivation would start in the province during last half of September. Therefore, growers should concentrate om immediately preparing their lands for this crop.

He said the best suitable time for gram cultivation in Attock, Chakwal and other districts of North Punjab was from September 25 to October 15 whereas growers of Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal could cultivate it from October 15 to November 10.

Similarly, the best time for gram cultivation in Bhakkar, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali and Layyah was from October 1 to 30 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of Central Punjab should cultivate this crop from October 15 to November 15, he said.

He said grams were playing a pivotal role in catering domestic food requirements at a large level.

Therefore,growers should cultivate it over maximum space of their land.

They should also use approved varieties of gram seeds, including C-44, Punjab-91, Pital-98,Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Bital-98, Neefa-88, to get a bumper crop as its production would alsohelp in mitigating financial sufferings of growers due to its attractive market value, he added.

