Farmers advised to prepare lands for gram cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts have advised the farmers and growers to prepare their lands to start cultivation of grams in October to get bumper crop.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said here on Thursday that best suitable time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal is from 1st October to November 10 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and districts of Central Punjab can cultivate it from October to November 15.

If the farmers want to cultivate grams in September-cultivation of sugarcane crops, they should also complete it up to November 10, he said.

The farmers should use approved varieties of grams including C-44, Punjab-91, Pital-98, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Bital-98, Neefa-88, etc. to get bumper crop, he added.