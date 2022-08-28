Farmers advised to start fennel cultivation in September

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Farmers have been advised to start cultivation of fennel (Saunf) in September and complete it by October to get a bumper yield.

According to a spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) department, fennel was good for relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea, respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart diseases.

Farmers should cultivate this important crop at maximum space of their lands and approvedvarieties should be cultivated.

He said that fennel could also be grown easily in fodder crops including berseem.