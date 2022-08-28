UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Start Fennel Cultivation In September

August 28, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Farmers have been advised to start cultivation of fennel (Saunf) in September and complete it by October to get a bumper yield.

According to a spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) department, fennel was good for relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea, respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart diseases.

Farmers should cultivate this important crop at maximum space of their lands and approvedvarieties should be cultivated.

He said that fennel could also be grown easily in fodder crops including berseem.

