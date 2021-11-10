Farrukh Habib asks PML-N leadership to stop shedding crocodile tears for public

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership to stop pretending to care for the people

Responding to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's criticism on twitter, he also slammed the party's leadership for shedding crocodile tears for the public and said it was the Sharif family which had plundered the taxpayers' money while in the government.

Farrukh reminded Mryam that it was her family which had built assets in the foreign countries after laundering the public money plundered from the national exchequer while being into the power.

Addressing Maryam, Farrukh said why her party, while being in power, did not care for women who received bullets in their faces during the model town incident.

"There is a contradiction in their (PMLN leadership) words and deeds," the minister said while pointing to Nawaz Sharif's prolonged stay in London where he had made himself fugitive under the false pretense of illness out of the fear of punishment awarded to him in corruption cases.