UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Habib Asks PML-N Leadership To Stop Shedding Crocodile Tears For Public

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:26 PM

Farrukh Habib asks PML-N leadership to stop shedding crocodile tears for public

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership to stop pretending to care for the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership to stop pretending to care for the people.

Responding to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's criticism on twitter, he also slammed the party's leadership for shedding crocodile tears for the public and said it was the Sharif family which had plundered the taxpayers' money while in the government.

Farrukh reminded Mryam that it was her family which had built assets in the foreign countries after laundering the public money plundered from the national exchequer while being into the power.

Addressing Maryam, Farrukh said why her party, while being in power, did not care for women who received bullets in their faces during the model town incident.

"There is a contradiction in their (PMLN leadership) words and deeds," the minister said while pointing to Nawaz Sharif's prolonged stay in London where he had made himself fugitive under the false pretense of illness out of the fear of punishment awarded to him in corruption cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter London Money Women Muslim Family From Government

Recent Stories

Biden to Host Canadian, Mexican Leaders on Novembe ..

Biden to Host Canadian, Mexican Leaders on November 18 in Washington - White Hou ..

1 minute ago
 Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry to take place from ..

Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry to take place from 15-18 November

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs for vacation of beggars' cabi ..

Commissioner directs for vacation of beggars' cabins in 24 hours

1 minute ago
 Workshop on 'Role and Responsibilities of Media in ..

Workshop on 'Role and Responsibilities of Media in Measles and Rubella campaign' ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court instructs PMC to give argumen ..

Islamabad High Court instructs PMC to give arguments in MDCAT case

2 minutes ago
 Makei Denies Allegations of Russia's Involvement i ..

Makei Denies Allegations of Russia's Involvement in Belarus-EU Border Crisis

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.