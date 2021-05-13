Farrukh Habib celebrates Eid with children at CP&WB

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday visited the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) and celebrated Eid with children.

Talking to the media, he termed unaccompanied children housed in the CPWB as national asset and said Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued direction to facilitate these children so that they could contribute their productive role in the national uplift.

He said the KP government was already working on rehabilitation of street children while in Punjab scope of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau was being expanded to the entire province. Earlier, the bureau was restricted to major cities but now this facility would be made available in maximum cities of the province, he added.

He said the CPWB Faisalabad was housed in rented premises. Now a new and state-of-the-art building had been developed with Rs 210 million which had a hostel, a school, mess and other facilities, he said, adding that a separate girl's hostel was under construction which would become functional very soon.

The state minister also commented on the Kamyab Jawan Programme and said that the government was planning to dole out collateral free loan of billions of rupees to the SME sector which would give a new impetus to the economy with induction of fresh blood.

The construction sector had also been motivated to undertake schemes for the low-income groups,he said and mentioned 40% extra sale of cement which indicated that this sector was making tremendous progress.

About Ehsaas programme, he said a new survey had been launched to identify people living below poverty line. The government would provide targeted subsidy to these groups so that they could spend a respectable life.

He said the beneficiaries of Ehsaas programme were round 4 million while the number was expected to jump up to 7 million in the survey. Similarly, 50,000 scholarships would also be doled out to children belonging to low-income group.

"Our focus is on to control the COVID while the opposition is playing dirty politics to gulp looted and plundered money"' he said.

He said Nawaz Sharif was convicted but he managed to slip out Pakistan. "Now we will not allow his guarantor, Shehbaz Sharif, to leave Pakistan in any circumstances".

Farrukh Habib, about the PM's visit to Saudi Arabia, said the prime minister convinced Saudi authorities to release 1,100 Pakistanis resting in jails. Moreover, Saudi government would also give 500 million Dollar to Pakistan.

Criticizing Bilawal, he said the Sindh government had disappointed its voters as the elite ruling became rich while poverty prevailed particularly in rural areas. About Fazalur Rehman, he said the PDM was a dead horse.

Later, the minister also visited various sections of the CPWB and cut Eid cake with children. He also distributed sweets and gifts among children.

Manager CPWB Farhat Jabeen, District Officer Child Protection Ejaz Aslam Dogar and others were alsopresent.