Father, daughter killed as car hits motobike in Hazro area

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A father and his daughter were killed and his two other children were injured when a rashly driven car hit their motorcycle on GT Road near Gondal Mandi in the limits of Hazro Police Station on Friday.

The speeding car, which was part of a marriage procession, also hit a pick-up injuring its driver, the police said.

The dead were identified as Molvi Zubair and his daughter Amna Bibi was, and the injured as 4-year old Umair, 2-year old Haleema Bibi and pickup driver Kashif Javaid.

The dead and the injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro.

The two injured siblings were later shifted to Rawalpindi due to their critical condition.

The car driver managed to escape, however, the police sources said that the car involved in the accident had been identified and the hunt was underway to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, a couple was shot dead over an old enmity in Kamalpur Musa village in the early hours of Friday.

According to the police, the deceased Shahzada Khan and Sumara Bibi were Afghan nationals who were hiding in the area due to their old enmity. Their bodies were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro for autopsy.