Father kills 2 minor daughters over family dispute

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A father killed his two daughters over a family dispute in the Musafirkhana area near here today.

According to the police sources, Sarfaraz was having a dispute with his wife Aasia who was living at her parent's house.

Sarfaraz visited his in-laws' house and quarreled with his wife. On which, he hit his young daughters Tayyaba (5) and Laiba (4) in the head with an iron tool. As a result, both minors died on the spot. Their bodies have been removed to hospitals for autopsy. The culprit has been arrested and police have filed a case against him.