India cannot break the spirit of Kashmiri people: APHC says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has stated that India is resorting to hegemonic tactics in an attempt to silence dissent and suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination, but it will not succeed in its oppressive designs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas said in a statement from Srinagar that India has transformed Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a massive military garrison, where its forces and agencies are committing grave atrocities and gross human rights violations.

The APHC condemned the harassment and checking in Botengoo, Sopore, to prevent mourners from expressing solidarity with the family of late Prof Abdul Ghani Butt. It also expressed serious concern over the house detention of senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari and others .

The statement said the people occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been rendering unparalleled sacrifices for freedom from Indian yoke for the last over seven decades and will continue their struggle till complete success.

APHC has appealed to the international human rights organizations to play a role in the release of political leaders and activists.

The APHC stated that India’s actions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir amount to atrocities, crimes against humanity, and war crimes under international law. It emphasized that the systematic repression of dissent, efforts to alter the region’s demographic makeup, and the denial of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination are all grave violations of international norms.

The APHC spokesman also called on the United Nations Secretary General to take urgent and effective steps for the just resolution of the long-standing Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.