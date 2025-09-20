- Home
- Pakistan
- Children must be protected through awareness, strong implementation of laws: DC Abottabad
Children Must Be Protected Through Awareness, Strong Implementation Of Laws: DC Abottabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram, has said that the protection of children requires effective awareness programs, strict implementation of the Child Protection Act 2010 and collective efforts from all stakeholders.
He was presiding over the fourth meeting of the Child Protection Committee, which was attended by representatives of district departments, civil society and educational institutions.
The meeting reviewed crimes against children, corporal punishment and the need for psychological and legal support. The deputy commissioner stressed the inclusion of local government staff and elected representatives in awareness sessions, improved reporting of issues faced by working children, and the organization of awareness programs in schools and madrasas.
He further emphasized the transparent investigation of murder and rape cases, comprehensive case management, institutional care for vulnerable children and the formation and training of community-based child protection committees.
The session was attended by the additional deputy commissioner relief and human rights, child protection officer, district officer social welfare, assistant director labour, deputy district health officer Abbottabad, representatives of the child protection council, heads of departments, assistant director local government, deputy DEO male, deputy superintendent jail, district president Al-Khidmat Foundation, district public prosecutor, SP headquarters and others.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2025
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage
UAE President arrives in Belgrade on working visit to Serbia
UN allows Palestinian President to address annual gathering via video
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President concludes official visit to Georgia
UAE President meets honorary chairman of ruling Georgian Dream Party
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Children must be protected through awareness, strong implementation of laws: DC Abottabad2 minutes ago
-
India cannot break the spirit of Kashmiri people: APHC says2 minutes ago
-
Public outrage as WSSCA Abbottabad issues inflated water bills despite rollback assurance2 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to ensure industrial, economic development of Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh9 hours ago
-
3-day book & literary exhibition kicks off in federal capital10 hours ago
-
3 killed in coal mine accident in Darra Adam Khel11 hours ago
-
Firing, road accident leave one injured, one dead in Karachi11 hours ago
-
PM AJK terms Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact, a game-changer for regional security11 hours ago
-
Medical devices registration made transparent, fast: Mustafa Kamal11 hours ago
-
PTI should continue its participation in parliamentary standing committees: Senator Irfan Siddiqui11 hours ago
-
Two injured in firing incident in Tank11 hours ago
-
Seven injured in cylinder blast at Charsadda hotel11 hours ago