Children must be protected through awareness, strong implementation of laws: DC Abottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram, has said that the protection of children requires effective awareness programs, strict implementation of the Child Protection Act 2010 and collective efforts from all stakeholders.

He was presiding over the fourth meeting of the Child Protection Committee, which was attended by representatives of district departments, civil society and educational institutions.

The meeting reviewed crimes against children, corporal punishment and the need for psychological and legal support. The deputy commissioner stressed the inclusion of local government staff and elected representatives in awareness sessions, improved reporting of issues faced by working children, and the organization of awareness programs in schools and madrasas.

He further emphasized the transparent investigation of murder and rape cases, comprehensive case management, institutional care for vulnerable children and the formation and training of community-based child protection committees.

The session was attended by the additional deputy commissioner relief and human rights, child protection officer, district officer social welfare, assistant director labour, deputy district health officer Abbottabad, representatives of the child protection council, heads of departments, assistant director local government, deputy DEO male, deputy superintendent jail, district president Al-Khidmat Foundation, district public prosecutor, SP headquarters and others.