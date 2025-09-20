3 killed in coal mine accident in Darra Adam Khel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Three people, including two rescue workers, died in a coal mine accident in Darra Adam Khel, on Friday.

According to private news channel, rescue authorities said that the incident occurred when rescue workers entered the mine to save a trapped laborer.

Due to flooding inside, both rescuers and the trapped worker lost their lives.

The bodies of all three victims were later retrieved from the coal mine.