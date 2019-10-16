Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Organizes Seminar On "Breast Cancer & Obesity"

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Medical Center on Monday organized an awareness raising session on "Breast Cancer and Obesity" besides setting up a free camp in collaboration with Pharmevo (Pvt) Ltd and Bilal Hospital Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Medical Center on Monday organized an awareness raising session on "Breast Cancer and Obesity" besides setting up a free camp in collaboration with Pharmevo (Pvt) Ltd and Bilal Hospital Rawalpindi.

The objective of the session was to spread awareness about increased incidence of breast cancer and obesity in women and prevention against these diseases among the students.

Addressing the participants, the guest speaker Dr. Arifa Manzoor from Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons said that breast cancer was reported to be rapidly increasing in young girls in Pakistan and now a large number of women in the country were at the risk of this disease. The women particularly 20 to 40 years old without any risk factors should get themselves checked by a doctor for a clinical breast examination and a mammogram after every three years.

She focused on the treatment options available for the breast cancer and elaborated the surgical options for removing a breast tumor and the role of chemotherapy and radiation in eradicating cancerous cells.

Ms. Tehmina from Bilal Hospital Dietician talked about what food, females should avoid and what should be included in the diet plan to prevent breast cancer and obesity issues. A large number of students, staff and faculty members attended the session.

At the end, a free cardio metabolic camp was set up for the faculty and students. The participants also took part in a breast cancer awareness walk which was led by Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid. She appreciated efforts of the university clinic for arranging a successful event to spread awareness about the disease among the students and faculty.